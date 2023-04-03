Critical Analysis: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) versus Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.86 billion 1.72 $13.18 billion $3.14 12.01 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.34 billion 1.29 $907.00 million $5.80 5.03

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation, National Association. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wells Fargo & Company and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 5 8 0 2.62 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 10 3 0 2.07

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $51.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.75%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $54.94, indicating a potential upside of 87.70%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Volatility and Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 15.91% 9.28% 0.79% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 27.18% 18.36% 1.02%

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Wells Fargo & Company on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and credit products across multiple industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth & Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients. The com

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

