Critical Comparison: Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY) and World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY – Get Rating) and World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Energy Partners and World Fuel Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A World Fuel Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

World Fuel Services has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than Central Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.8% of World Fuel Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of World Fuel Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Central Energy Partners and World Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A World Fuel Services 0.19% 6.56% 1.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Energy Partners and World Fuel Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Fuel Services $59.04 billion 0.03 $114.20 million $1.81 14.44

World Fuel Services has higher revenue and earnings than Central Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Central Energy Partners has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Fuel Services has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

World Fuel Services beats Central Energy Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Energy Partners

Central Energy Partners LP engages in cargo-transportation business. It provides liquid bulk storage, trans-loading and transportation services for hazardous chemicals and petroleum products through company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The company was founded on July 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft. The Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors operating in the land transportation market, retail petroleum operators, and industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. The Marine segment markets its products and services to marine customers, including international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time-charter operators, U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its solutions include oil and energy procurement, distribution and storage, operations support, financial, consulting, and technology services. The company was founded in July 1984.

