Critical Contrast: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) versus Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -97.51% -51.03% Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Local Bounti and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 252.84%. Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and Yield10 Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million 4.24 -$56.09 million ($1.28) -0.62 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 31.10 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.00

Yield10 Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Local Bounti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Local Bounti beats Yield10 Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

