Critical Survey: Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) versus Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gentera and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gentera alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gentera and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 2 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentera and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A N/A $1.95 0.52 Logiq $34.65 million 2.60 -$6.54 million ($0.56) -12.07

Gentera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gentera beats Logiq on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentera

(Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.