Critical Survey: TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) versus Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TFS Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.27%. Given TFS Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 16.90% 4.42% 0.52% Cincinnati Bancorp 10.36% 3.92% 0.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares TFS Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $433.14 million 8.12 $74.57 million $0.29 43.24 Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.34 $1.65 million N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

