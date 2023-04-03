Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

