Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 397,507 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,927,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 7.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. 2,819,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,137. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

