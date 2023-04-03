CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 33,761 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $54,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.