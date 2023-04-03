CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 33,761 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $54,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.