D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 14,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

