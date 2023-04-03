D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 14,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

