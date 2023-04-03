Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 524,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $139,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,864,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

DHR traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.68. 619,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,219. The company has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

