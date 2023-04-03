Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 524,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $139,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,864,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.
Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
