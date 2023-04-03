Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,700 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 905,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Daseke by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Daseke by 475.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 298,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

