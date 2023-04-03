Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after buying an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after buying an additional 1,486,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,122,000 after buying an additional 693,533 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $38.72. 1,572,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

