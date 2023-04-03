Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,329 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.7 %

QCOM traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.42. 1,302,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.