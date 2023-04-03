Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 85,196 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

XT traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.