Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,844,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $202.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,514. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.73. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

