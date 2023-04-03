Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $136.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

