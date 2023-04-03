Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1 %

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,934,051. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.