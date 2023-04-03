Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,214 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. 924,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,662. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

