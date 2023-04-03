Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $482.28. The company had a trading volume of 361,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.