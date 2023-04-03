Decentralized Social 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $11.96 or 0.00042479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $125.93 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

