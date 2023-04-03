Decred (DCR) Price Hits $20.08 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Decred has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $298.24 million and approximately $21.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $20.08 or 0.00071609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00153506 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00039703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,850,663 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

