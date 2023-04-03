Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 357,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 66,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,538. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKL. Citigroup began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

