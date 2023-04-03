Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,020 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.34. 3,797,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,259. The stock has a market cap of $252.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.43.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.