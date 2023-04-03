Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.77. 1,102,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

