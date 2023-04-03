Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,008,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.27.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $163.98. 691,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,273. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.