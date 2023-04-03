Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.63 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for about 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.7 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 327,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

