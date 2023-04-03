Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after acquiring an additional 410,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 153,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,892. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading

