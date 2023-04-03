Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PNC traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.96. 1,514,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,813. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

