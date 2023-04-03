Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 13,120 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up approximately 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $26,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.88. 217,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.



