Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.68. 499,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,121. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.79, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $157.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

