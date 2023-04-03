Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 442 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.06. 261,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,692. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day moving average of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

