Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Teradyne worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TER traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $105.41. 365,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,586. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.