Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,528,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,322,906. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

