Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $54.19. Approximately 3,851,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,275,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

