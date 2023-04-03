DeXe (DEXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.80 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One DeXe token can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00009897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $101.59 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeXe has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.79344676 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $8,262,887.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars.

