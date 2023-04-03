dForce USD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,388.90 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $40.37 million and $7,388.90 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00333597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,807,512 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00297569 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,296.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

