dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $39.71 million and approximately $6,964.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,854,542 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00297569 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,296.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

