Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

