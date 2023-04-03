Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 7.6% Higher

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.80 and last traded at $145.39. Approximately 493,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,380,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.