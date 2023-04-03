Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,030. The stock has a market cap of $397.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Articles

