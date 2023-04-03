Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Digi International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.86. 227,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,883. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

DGII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading

