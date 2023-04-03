Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:DDL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 581,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,866. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.18.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $899.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.78 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 248.85% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

