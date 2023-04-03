Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Diverger’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Diverger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Diverger alerts:

About Diverger

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Diverger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.