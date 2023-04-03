DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) & Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Head to Head Analysis

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and DocGo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $13.91 million 2.70 -$7.57 million ($0.25) -6.00 DocGo $440.52 million 2.00 $34.58 million $0.32 26.88

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Covalon Technologies. Covalon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Covalon Technologies and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DocGo has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Given DocGo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -44.56% -31.23% -26.04% DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Summary

DocGo beats Covalon Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology. The company was founded on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.