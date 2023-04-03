Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,598,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 1,754,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 591.9 days.

Dollarama Trading Up 0.3 %

DLMAF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. Dollarama has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $64.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

