Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the February 28th total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during trading on Friday. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

Dowa Company Profile

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

