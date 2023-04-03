Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the February 28th total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dowa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during trading on Friday. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.
Dowa Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dowa (DWMNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.