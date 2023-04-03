Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Driven Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Driven Brands had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 444,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

