Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUNE. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 33.5% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

