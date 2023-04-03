DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 269.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KTF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. 61,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,404. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

