Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 422,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,544. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

